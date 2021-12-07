Plans to build dozens of homes in Llandrindod Wells are lodged

Ithon Road in Llandrindod Wells

The proposals by JG Hale construction ltd are the next phases of a project to build over 120 homes in the town.

The scheme is earmarked for 2.6 hectares of agricultural land to the east of Ithon Road and near to Ysgol Calon Cymru’s Llandrindod Wells campus.

The site is south of phases one and two of the project which was approved in March 2019.

These are currently being built and will be managed by Newydd Housing Association.

Agents Asbri planning ltd explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Asbri said: “As the site can accommodate such a substantial number of units, it will be brought forward as a scheme of mixed tenure, managed by Newydd Housing.

“The proposed tenure mix currently consists of 60 affordable units and 19 units of homes for market sale

“It is considered that the scheme represents an efficient use of land on an allocated housing site in Llandrindod Wells and the proposed development will reflect and enhance the residential character of the surrounding area.

“Moreover, the site has been subject to positive pre-application enquiry with the planning authority at Powys County Council, where it was agreed that subject to an appropriate scheme being presented, the principle of residential development on this site would be acceptable.”

But one potential snag with the scheme could be the lack of car parking.

Asbri said: “Car parking for the proposed dwellings are to be provided on the basis of one space per bedroom with two spaces provided for all two, three and four bed properties.

“Despite being lower than the standards set in Powys’ adopted parking standards, it is considered that the site benefits from good connectivity to local facilities and to public transport.

“The reduction in one space for all three and four bed properties provides an opportunity to present a well-designed scheme which is not overly dominated by parking.”

The proposal is to build 22 one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom bungalows, two three bedroom adapted bungalows, 26 two-bedroom houses, 19 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses.