Exhibiton in mid Wales arts centre

By Sue Austin

The Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre in mid Wales is holding its first photography exhibition throughout October together with a display of pottery by Carole Spackman who returns following previous successful exhibitions.

Wild Hare on of the exhibits
The photography display features Colin Horsman from the Brecon Beacons who has worked as a photographer and writer for several international and national magazines. His exhibition ‘Churchyard’ is a set of close detailed photographs inside a stone walled wild flower meadow taken over the four seasons.

Capturing images of garden and fishing birds including woodpeckers, kingfishers and herons is the passion of David Jenkins.

The Centre is open Thursday – Sunday 10am to 4pm with Covid safety precautions in place to protect visitors and staff.

