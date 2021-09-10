Grain silos to become glamping accommodation

Plans for the silos

Michael Atack and Georgina Taylor plan to transform three former grain silos ear between Llanwrtyd Wells and Llangammarch Wells in mid Wales into tourist accommodation with reception, orangery, tool workshop, and conversion of a barn into facilities for guests.

At a recent Powys County Council planning meeting local councillor Tim Van Rees said the access road was extremely narrow if the application was approved passing bays should to be constructed, before building work starts.

Principal planning officer Gemma Bufton who recommended approving the plans said: “It’s a unique proposal, it’s not something we have seen in Powys.”

Councillor David Price said: “On balance I think this is a wonderful application one might say that the design of the silos is subjective. Most farms today have either silos or bins to meet the needs of bulk deliveries.

“As long as we have correct conditions to ensure the landscaping and the finish of those silos is managed appropriately then I think they are something of great beauty.