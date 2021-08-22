Plans for self-catering holiday accommodation near Llandrindod Wells are withdrawn

Back in April, the Philips family lodged a plan with Powys County Council to demolish a redundant farm building at Brynhunllef and replace it with a building of “similar size and scale” which would be split into two log cabins for letting to holidaymakers.
The proposal had been explained in a design and access statement by agent Jason Green.
Mr Green said: “Mr and Mrs Philips own 14 acres and have this as a small holding.
“They would like to construct the holiday let cabins as a form of diversification from agriculture to a commercial use to subsidise their income as they are now at retirement age.
“The area that the cabins are to be built on is the site of a redundant agricultural building which is beyond economic repair for this purpose.
He added: “This small development will encourage visitors to the area who may not visit at present due to a lack of self-contained holiday lets.”
The proposal had also been backed by local Powys County Councillor Martin Weale who believed it would “bring money” to the area.