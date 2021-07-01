Mid Wales company wins national award

A Mid Wales engineering company which has developed a multi-skilled and flexible workforce has won a prestigious national award.

Apprenticeship Awards Cymru finalists, Compact Orbital Gears, Rhayader. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.
Compact Orbital Gears, which has a workforce of 43 based in Rhayader, was named the Small Employer of the Year at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021 virtual ceremony.

The company designs, manufactures and develops bespoke gear solutions for aerospace, automotive and clean energy customers.

Tricia Evans, Compact Orbital Gears’ financial controller, said the company was delighted to be recognised for its commitment to providing quality apprenticeships.

“We ae thrilled to have won the award because it recognises the dedication of all those involved in the Apprenticeship Programme at the company.

“It’s a huge achievement for a small, Mid Wales company to be recognised as a top employer of apprentices within the community and testament to everybody involved in the programme, including Myrick Training and NPTC Group of Colleges.

“Apprentices are absolutely essential to our business. "

Celebrating outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships, the awards saw 35 finalists compete in 12 categories.

Jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), the awards had Openreach, the UK’s digital network business as the headline sponsor.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. Welsh Government Apprenticeship Programmes have benefitted 5,645 people across Mid Wales since May 2016.

Providing opportunities for development ensures that staff turnover at Compact Orbital Gears is very low and the company’s long term aim is to introduce state-of-the art, computer aided machinery which is ideally suited to apprentice development.

Believing that organic growth is key to the success of the business, the company also provides work placements for university graduates and budding engineers in local schools.

