Inspirational Scout leader honoured with award

Anne-Marie Leavesley from Llandrindod Wells is set to receive the Commendation for Good Service this year thanks to her passion and commitment to ScoutsCymru.

She is one of 82 inspirational Welsh Scouts from Caerphilly, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Flintshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham who are set to be recognised as part of this year’s Roll of Honour celebration.

The event, which traditionally takes place in Windsor on St George’s Day, sees prestigious awards including The Silver Wolf, The Silver Acorn, and Bar to the Silver Acorn handed out.

With this year’s celebration cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scouts will be receiving their awards throughout the year from their local Scouting organisations.

Mrs Leavesley, a 43-year-old Beaver Leader at 1st Llandrindod Wells is set to receive the award, which recognises those who have dedicated more than five years’ exemplary service to the organisation.

'It opened a whole new world'

She initially joined the Scouts to support her son, who wanted to become a member but had specific medical needs.

She said: “I joined scouting nearly seven years ago because my youngest son wanted to join Beavers. My son has medical issues and at time was on a lot of medication and a feed tube at night, so I approached the Beaver leader at the time and asked if my son could join.

Advertising

“She had no issues with my son joining, however I did I feel I couldn’t leave someone else to deal with his medical issues. So I stayed to support my son really and I have never looked back.

“It opened a whole new world that I never knew existed, it’s not just the activities, days out and camps – it’s the friendship groups it also creates, not just the young people but the adults too.

“The only regret I have is I didn’t get involved sooner. I would encourage anyone to try it out and give it a go.”

Some of her highlights of her time with Scouts include taking 33 young people on an international camp.

Advertising

She said: “The best bits of scouting for me is seeing the young people achieve, doesn’t matter what it is or how big or small the achievement is, as each achievement is individual to the young person. The joy they get out of something they have managed to do is amazing.

“There are many hands-on skills that Scouting gives young people, but for me I think there are some that we take for granted – team work, tolerance of others and looking out for one another. These are all skills that will stand well in adult life.

“Receiving the award was really nice, but I don’t do it for that. Everything I do is for the young people, I love seeing what they get out of Scouting and that is enough for me.”

'Exemplary'

The Welsh recipients were among Scouts nationally to receive prestigious awards celebrating their achievements across Scouting throughout the past year.

Chief Commissioner of Wales Rhian Moore congratulated all the “outstanding” volunteers who were recognised this year.

She said: “This year, once again, our volunteers have shown exceptional perseverance, dedication, and commitment to Scouting in Wales and we are incredibly proud of them.

“They have gone above and beyond to unite and support communities, and ensure young people develop invaluable skills for life which help them succeed now and in the future.

“These exemplary individuals enable over 15,000 young girls and boys to explore the outdoors, enjoy fun and adventure, and grow in confidence every year.

“Thanks to the support of these volunteers, we are creating stronger communities in Wales and inspiring positive futures for the people of Wales.

“Now more than ever, these dedicated volunteers are vital for uniting, inspiring and motivating Wales’s youth at a time when we cannot be together. We’d like to thank them for their truly remarkable commitment, and we look forward to celebrating with them in person in the near future.”