'Clean your chimneys' call after garage studio blaze

Crews were called to a blaze which originated from a wood burner in a detached studio garage in Crossgates shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

The fire, which spread to the roof joists, was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reel jets, two triple extension ladders, one 7-metre ladder, small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

Station manager Neil Evans, deputy head of community safety at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident highlights the importance of sweeping your chimneys. Those householders who rely on chimneys and flues as a source of ventilation must ensure they are cleaned and well maintained, in addition to the heating appliance itself.

"Do not be tempted to clean your chimney with a domestic vacuum cleaner, leave it to a proper chimney sweep. Have your flue inspected regularly to prevent fire breaking out of the chimney in a living space, or in the loft."

He said chimneys should be swept regularly, a fire-guard should be in front of the fire at all times, the fire should be extinguished before leaving the house and never to use petrol or paraffin to light it.