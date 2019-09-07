Easier travel vowed thanks to hub launch in Llandrindod Wells

Representatives from Powys County Council and Llandrindod Wells Town Council were present for the official opening of the transport interchange on Station Crescent in Llandrindod Wells.

The new interchange provides a central hub connecting bus and train facilities in a single location and includes a cycle shelter and bus shelters.

An interactive information point, which provides real-time information of when buses are due at the interchange, has also been installed.

The council was able to purchase land on Station Crescent, which was occupied by a former garage, and construct the interchange thanks to £700,000 funding from the Welsh Government.

As part of the project, the council has worked closely with Powys Teaching Health Board to improve the infrastructure for public transport users living and visiting Llandrindod Wells, which saw the health board’s car park move away from the railway station to land occupied by the former garage. It says that the interchange now offers a greatly enhanced and safer designated bus terminus for the regular bus services which visit the town.

It has also eased congestion around the town’s railway station, where the north and south-bound buses previously met.

Councillor Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I’m delighted that this interchange has officially opened. It is a huge boost to the town and now allows people and businesses to travel safely to their destination. I would like to thank the Welsh Government for funding this project, which has made a real difference to residents and visitors to Llandrindod Wells.

“This project also highlights the many successes that can be achieved by working closely with our public sector partners.

“Residents, visitors and businesses have benefited thanks to our collaboration with Powys Teaching Health Board on the transport interchange project.”