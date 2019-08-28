Advertising
'Brute strength' does the job as firefighters pull cow from bog
There was udder relief after fire and rescue crews rescued a cow from a muddy bog today.
Crews from Llanwrtyd Wells, Rhayader, Llandrindod Wells and Llandovery were sent to rescue the animal in Llanwrtyd Wells.
They managed to pull the 600-kilogramme animal out of the bog using lines, strops, shovels, airbags and "brute strength," a Powys firefighter tweeted.
A local vet checked over the condition of the cow and reported that everything was "all good".
Fire crews then returned to their stations to clean the equipment.
Report by Karen Compton
Advertising
Login or Register to comment