One driver died at the scene of a road collision in Powys, as police appeal for witnesses.

The collision took place around 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 24, and involved two vehicles; a green Chevrolet Spark and a red Scania HGV.

Sadly, the driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for collision investigation to take place and was reopened around 3.30am on Wednesday, March 25 .

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by direct message on social media or by calling 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

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