Councillor Chris Branford said she recently attended a funeral at the Presteigne Road cemetery in Knighton and was ashamed at the state of it.

She said there is rotten wood on the cemetery entrance building, the toilet doors were locked as there are coded locks on them and she said she did not think there is any water available for families to use when laying flowers for their loved ones.

Councillor Branford told the town council: “There is grass all at the bottom of the building. The wall is all green and needs a pressure washer on it. Grass is growing out of the roof. There are weeds by the wall and it looks so untidy. The whole building and surrounding is a disgrace.

“It is upsetting for families visiting the cemetery to see the site in such a poor state.”

Locked toilets, weeds and rotten wood all evident at Powys cemetery

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans said she knows various elderly people that go there to tend graves and people can take water with them in containers but she said it is a long way up a hill to walk there. She said Powys County Council, the site owners, have a responsibility to sort out water at the site for people to use.

“We don’t want any families going to see their loved ones’ graves and it looks awful and they will not want to go there again,” said Councillor Bob Andrews.

“I know it's Powys County Council’s responsibility but it reflects on the town council too and we have to try and keep that area neat and tidy.”

Councillor Branford put the motion before the council and it was seconded by deputy mayor Councillor Tina Sharp.

Poor state at Knighton's Presteigne Road cemetery

Members unanimously agreed to write to Powys County Council about the state of the cemetery urging them to carry out some improvements to make the site look better.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The toilets in the cemetery have been closed for some time, and the council is currently considering options for the future use of the building.

“In the meantime, the building will be cleaned and the surrounding weeds removed to ensure the area remains tidy and presentable.

“Unfortunately a water leak has meant that the water was turned off. However the leak has now been located, repaired and will be turned on shortly.”