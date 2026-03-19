Four Kington groups will receive a total of £2,300 in grants from the town council

The council agreed to give out the money at a recent meeting following recommendations form the Grant Review Panel.

Marches Makers Festival which puts on an arts festival in the town in May will receive £300 to put on a musical event at Kington’s St Mary’s Church.

Kington Cricket Club will get £500 to partly pay for a new fridge and freezer at the clubhouse on the Recreation Ground. The total cost of the equipment will be £599 plus instalment costs and they will pay the extra money themselves.

Kington Festival Association will get £500 for new event signage for Kington’s iconic wheelbarrow race which takes place on Saturday, June 13and will this year celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This year there will be a theme and it will be 70s TV Sitcom

Kington Community Luncheon Club will receive £500 towards room hire and a small under the counter freezer. The club provides a space for mainly older residents to meet and enjoy a shared meal at the Kington Parish Hall on Church Road.

Kington Marines Twinning Association will also receive £500 in support of its activities including French conversation groups and hospitality for French visitors from the twin town who will be visiting in May.

The council had set aside a grants budget of £5,000 for the year and has now spent £4890.

Members agreed to all the grants.