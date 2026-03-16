Elsa Layton-Jones took her own life in January 2025 when she was just 14.

Her devastated family are supporting a four fire station charity car wash to ensure something positive comes out of their tragedy.

The poster for the charity car wash

Elsa and her dog Jago. Family supplied image

The family of Ivy Oldershaw are also supporting the event in her memory.



Elsa. Family supplied image

Ivy passed away in April 2025, just a few months before what would have been her second birthday in July.

Four fire stations across two Fire and Rescue Services, and two countries, will unite for a series of simultaneous charity car washes on Saturday, March 28.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s (MAWWFRS) Presteigne and Knighton Fire Stations, together with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service’s (HWFRS) Kington and Kingsland Fire Stations, will each host a community car wash in support of two important charities and in memory of Elsa and Ivy.

The events aim to raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and 2wish, helping to support both fire and rescue personnel and families affected by sudden bereavement.

The Fire Fighters Charity offers lifelong support to the mental, physical and social wellbeing of serving and retired Firefighters, their families, and other Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Founded in 1943, the Charity is funded through donations and fundraising events by Fire and Rescue Services, and it is an essential resource for those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

2wish works to ensure that all those affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult receives the bereavement support they need. The support they provide is free, confidential and tailored to each individual’s needs.

Elsa’s mum Beth said: “Elsa was really creative, and the love of her life was her dog Jago, a Labrador crossed with a golden retriever, she loved being out with him and training him.

“In the months before we lost her she was very much into theatrical make-up and Halloween was her favourite time of year. She also loved swimming and bingo so we may hold a bingo event later in the year.

“We were completely blind-sided at the time of her death but now looking back there were little things – days when she did not want to go to school and when she would not speak – but it was hard to know if there was something deeper or if she was just being a moody teenager.”

“As a family we have done other fundraising events and the fire service did a car wash last year which raised over £2,000 for Papyrus, the UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people.

“We have set up a Facebook page called Time to Talk and raised money in a coffee morning for a Time to Talk bench by the river, one of Elsa’a favourite spots.

“Joby, Elsa’s brother will be doing the London Marathon in April for Mind and he completed a half marathon in October for Young Minds and her dad Terry plans to do the Cardiff half marathon in the autumn.

“2Wish have been a great support to us as a family. They called us to say they were there, they have put us in touch with lots of online support groups, they came and spoke to Elsa’s younger siblings and cousins, they have offered complementary therapy sessions and events to remember lost loved ones. It’s just really nice to know they are there for you.

“I think it is great that the fire stations are uniting to do this event. It was a brilliant turnout last year and we have felt a huge support from the community around us and it has given us such a lot of comfort since we lost Elsa.”

Ivy’s family said: “Ivy was a very loved little girl and is deeply missed by her family, especially her brother Tommy and her sister Sophie.

“The family has previously raised money for 2Wish, whose support for families facing the sudden loss of a child has meant a great deal to us. We hope this event will continue to raise awareness of the help available to others.”

Each Fire Station will host its charity car wash between 9.30am and 2pm, offering members of the public the chance to support their local Firefighters while raising money for two important causes.

At Presteigne the event will take place at John Beddoes School, at Knighton it will be on Bowling Green Lane, in Kington it will be at PCS on Hatton Gardens Industrial Estate and in Kingsland it will be at the fire station

Community members are encouraged to take their vehicles along and make a donation in return for a wash carried out by the crews.

Crew Manager Robert Williams and FireFighter Douglas Preece said; “It is the first time the four stations have come together to do an event like this but we support each other all the time at incidents and otherwise.

“In addition to on‑the‑day donations, we invited local businesses and residents to sponsor a Firefighter or Fire Cadet. It has been a huge success with over 60 raising over £2,000 so far.

“For a minimum contribution of £20, sponsors will not only be making a donation towards both charities, but will also be funding a personalised t-shirt for a Firefighter or Fire Cadet, with personalisation generously provided free of charge by Stitch.

Sponsors will also be acknowledged with a thank‑you message shared across the Fire and Rescue Service’s social media channels

“The strength these families have shown is incredible really and we just want to support them. The main thing is that the community knows that we are here for them, and our support goes beyond turning up for an incident. We pride ourselves on being a community fire station.

“On the day of the event there will be a cake sale and teas and coffee at all of th stations. Please come and support the fire stations.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Firefighter or Fire Cadet is asked to contact the Presteigne Fire Station Facebook page directly.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for On-Call Firefighters. On-Call Firefighters are an essential part of our Service and your community.

Find out more information at mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/on-call-recruitment