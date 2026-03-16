Councillor Jeremy Pugh said he had met with the developer who wants to build 50 houses on land at Builth Wells.

But he said he had asked them to consider creating a sheltered accommodation complex with extra care provision.

“The reason I have asked them to consider it is because we have 88 houses coming soon and to have another 50 houses on top in a short space of time, I don’t think we have the services available for that and I am concerned about losing the identity of the town,” Councillor Pugh told the town council.

“It would bring jobs and it would be like a village in a town. It would mean that it would be a Powys project rather than a Builth project so it may mean people will come from elsewhere to live there, but it would not saturate the town.

“I believe people would have a better life there if they are struggling on their own and are feeling lonely and it would be so much easier and quicker for the agencies to deliver care to a bigger number of people there all on one site.”

Councillor Pugh said he believes it is very much needed in Powys and he asked the town council to think about his idea.

Councillor Lynda Owen said she thought it was an interesting idea while Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said in principle he also thinks it is a good idea, much needed and he said it would make it so much easier to deliver social care packages.

Councillor Reverend Janet Day added: “The numbers of people you can support when you think in this way is huge.”

Councillor Pugh said Powys County Council is considering his idea and they have said they will respond to him