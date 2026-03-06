The town council was informed about Pte. H.T. Jervis, 2nd Battalion, Welsh Regiment, whose name does not appear on the Builth Wells war memorial.

But town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond told a recent meeting that she had asked Royal British Legion chairman Adam Johnstone about the matter.

Mr Johnstone said: “As such as this is a dedicated war memorial, which I believe it is, as this soldier is commemorated in Merthyr Tydfil it would not be appropriate to add him to our memorial.”

He said it would be for the Town Council to decide if they wanted to have another small memorial somewhere in the garden, recognising people from the area who have died but whose name appears on a different war memorial.

Members considered the issue and agreed that they did not think another small memorial would be the way to go.

They noted the information received.