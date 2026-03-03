Builth Wells Mayor calls out 'selfish cretin' who allowed a dog to poo on top of a grave

People committing low levels acts of anti-social behaviour in their own Powys town need calling out, says angry and frustrated mayor.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said the town has enough challenges coming up – with proposals for wind turbines, major water system work – without people spoiling their own community.

Councillor Hammond said there have now been reports of people allowing their dogs to defecate in the high street and playground and people leaving dog waste all over the place, in a town which has suffered flooding and major roadworks in recent months.

However, the final straw was when he spoke to a lady who had visited one of her parents grave in St Mary's Churchyard and found a large pile of dog faeces right on top of the grave.

“To say she was very upset would be an understatement. What sort of selfish cretin allows their dog to do this in the first place and then doesn’t bother to pick it up?

“These are the type of people we don’t actually want in our community…allowing the desecration of a grave of someone’s loved one is unforgivable; imagine going to your own parents or child’s grave and seeing such a thing.

“To me, there is a low level of anti-social behaviour and its concerning me. I saw high school pupils, and I know they were high school pupils because they had their uniforms on, throwing papers and coffee cups into the graveyard recently. Some of these people are cerebrally challenged and they are in need of help and training.

“There are so many other groups trying to make this into a nice place to live and we have enough challenges coming up, that for people to do these sorts of things in the town and for people to do it in their own community, it’s frustrating and people need to be called out for it.

“There is a group of people with no civic pride, no control, a lack of discipline and forward-thinking.”

He said they could have a dogs on leads only policy or no dogs in the Groe but they would not be able to enforce it.

Councillor Shaun Bromwell said they used to have police officers, street sweepers and dog wardens but they have all gone.

“They have been reduced by our own political classes and its going back to self-help. You are not getting anything for your council tax and the population is moving with that and they are seeing there is no authority.”

Councillor Gwyn Davies added: “We used to have dog wardens and park wardens but it’s the same thing wherever you go.”

“There is no deterrent and no accountability,” said Councillor Lauren Price.

Councillor Hammond said the Police and Community Support Officer walk around regularly and they need to be checking on these things.

Councillor Davies said they problem is that they need to watch that they don’t just move the problems to other areas because when they had a campaign before on the Groe, the dog fouling moved to under the bridge.