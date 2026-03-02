Powys firefighters to join the Great Tommy Sleep Out to support homeless veterans

Station Manager Paul Armes and Crew Manager Simon Church, from the Service’s Northern Division, covering Powys and Ceredigion, will be spending the night outdoors in Newtown town centre as part of the national campaign.

The Great Tommy Sleep Out is the flagship fundraising campaign by the Royal British Veterans Enterprise.

Each March, individuals and groups give up one night or more of comfort to raise awareness and vital funds for veterans facing homelessness.

With thousands of ex-service personnel facing homelessness, the campaign helps provide safe homes, mental health support and a pathway back to independence for veterans.

Speaking on his participation in the charity sleep out, Station Manager Paul Armes said: “Many of my family members have served in the Armed Forces, so supporting veterans is something very close to my heart. Taking part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out is a small way I can help raise awareness and funds for those who have given so much and now find themselves facing homelessness.”

Those wishing to support Paul and Simon’s efforts can donate via their JustGiving page, at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-armes-1769720884?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA&utm_campaign=020 with all proceeds going directly to The Great Tommy Sleep Out campaign.