Rhayader was awarded the money to improve the toilets at Cwmdauddwr and Dark Lake as part of funding secured through a budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Mid and West Wales Senedd Member.

But the contractor commissioned by Powys County Council to do the work pulled out.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Julie Stephens said the town council was told they could have the money themselves and try and do the work.

Julie said the county council do not mind if the town council uses one or several contractors but it must be done by the end of March.

Plans for the Cwmdauddwr toilets had been expected to include repairing the external render, putting on a fresh new coat of paint on the walls and windows, new external doors, new baby changing unit and, if room allows for battery storage, a small solar power supply.

At the Dark Lane toilets the plans had been to upgrade the lighting to new energy saving LEDs throughout, replacing external doors and one window that are in a poor condition. Internal improvements to cubicle walls and doors, and upgrades to the water harvesting system allowing for further future cost savings on utility bills.

After some discussion the town council agreed to take the money and use their own tradesmen to get as much of the work done as possible.

Work on the toilets is due to commence as soon as possible.

The Welsh Government grant – awarded to Powys County Council – was to enable the refurbishment of toilets across Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader.