Drop in sessions planned as a Powys town council takes a new approach to recruiting

The Saturday and evening sessions will be a chance for people to find out more about Llandrindod Wells Council, and the role of being a member.

At the moment there are six vacancies on the councils in the south, north, east and west wards.

Former councillor Jamie Jones resigned from the council recently and the casual vacancy notices have been published as a legal requirement.

Usually the council would advertise the vacancies, wait and see if residents call for an election and if they don’t they would try and co-opt new members.

But Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva recently suggested a new approach at a recent meeting by holding drop in sessions for people to call in and have a chat.

The council is looking for people who would like to make a difference in the town, those who have a passion for promoting Llandrindod Wells and are happy working as part of a team.

Anyone interested can pop along to one of the sop-in sessions which will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 10.30am until 1.30pm and on Wednesday, March 11 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Both will take place at the Temple Chambers (The Hive) on South Crescent.

A spokesperson for the council said town councillors help to shape the future of the town, help address local issues and make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Be a voice for your neighbourhood and ensure local voices are heard in community services and policy decisions. Build connections in your community and work alongside residents, businesses and local organisations.”

The current term runs until May 2027 and will give all applicants a chance to have a say in shaping the future of Llandrindod Wells.

Further information is available by contacting - clerk@llandrindodtowncouncil.co,uk