Grant money available for voluntary and community groups in Kington

To be eligible for a grant, a group must be delivering services to benefit residents of Kington and they can apply for a small grant to help that work

There are two grants rounds every year and they can be awarded to new and existing organisations.

Each application will be considered on its own merit and grants will not necessarily be available every time you apply.

The town council has a limited budget for grants and the total funding requested usually exceeds the total funds available. Members do not give grants to national organisations unless they have a locally-based group.

The latest community grants round is now open and anyone who would like to apply can find a copy of the application form, check list and guidance notes on the council’s website at www.kingtontowncouncil.gov.uk

Applications must be received by the Town Council no later than midday on Monday, March 9 2026.

Applications can be emailed to clerk@kingtontowncouncil.gov.uk or posted to: Kington Town Council, The Old Police Station, Market Hall Street, Kington, Herefordshire HR5 3DP

The town council will make a final decision on the grants at its meeting on March 16.