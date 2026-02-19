Remarkable Powys individuals and groups recognised for their outstanding dedication to their communities with Silver Kite awards

David Vaughan with his silverkite award

Hamish Stonebridge of Llandrindod Wells Royal British Legion with the Chairman of Powys County Council, Councillor William Powell and Powys County Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman

Liz Reynolds and Mike Hiles from Knighton with their silver kite awards

Mair and Roy Wilson receiving their awards

Mo Lloyd receiving her award from the Chairman of Powys County Council, Councillor William Powell with Councillor Gareth E Jones

Rhayader Carnival Committee were awarded with a silver kite award by the Chairman of Powys County Council, Councillor William Powell watched by Councillor Angela Davies

At a presentation held in the Council Chamber at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells recently, the Chair of Powys County Council, Councillor William Powell, awarded Silver Kites to community volunteers, youth leaders, charity workers, event organisers and long‑serving carers who have each made an exceptional contribution to life in Powys.

Silver Kite Awards are civic honours presented to people and organisations in Powys who have gone above and beyond in their community or achieved something exceptional in their field.

Nominations are submitted throughout the year by councillors and awarded at the discretion of the Chair.

The latest recipients that have been recognised are Hay Youth Club: for creating a safe, inspiring and volunteer‑run space for more than 120 young people, offering free weekly sessions, activities and trips, David Vaughan for decades of service to the Mid Wales off‑road biking community, championing events, nurturing young riders and raising substantial funds for local causes and Alan Crowe: for transforming the Welshpool 1940s Weekend into a major annual event that boosts the local economy and brings history to life for residents and visitors

Also awarded were Andrew Powell for leading major community events such as the Brecon Beacons Food Festival and Crickhowell Summer Weekend, promoting Powys and supporting local businesses, Cathy Warlow for over 30 years of exceptional leadership of Builth Wells Community Support, guiding the charity to become a vital community lifeline, Mo Lloyd for her dedicated leadership in Painscastle, producing the community newsletter, organising talks, visits and heritage activities, and supporting local environmental work, Barbara Anderson for decades of service to education and St Cynog’s Church, safeguarding and managing a community hub that continues to benefit Ystradgynlais residents daily and Liz Reynolds and Mike Hiles for their long‑standing voluntary service in Knighton, supporting community groups, local facilities, events and charitable causes.

Hamish Stonebridge received an award for more than 40 years of service to the Royal British Legion in Llandrindod Wells and dedicated volunteering across the town, Rachel Jones got one for her dedicated support to children and families in Churchstoke through long‑term involvement in early years education and community activities and Rhayader Carnival Committee for organising the iconic nine‑day Rhayader Carnival for more than a century, bringing the town together and boosting community pride.

Other award winners included Powys Animal Welfare for longstanding support to vulnerable animals and residents on low incomes, providing compassionate and practical assistance without seeking recognition, The Reverend Canon Nia Wyn Morris: for exceptional service to Newtown, leading civic events and offering inclusive support to families, bereaved residents and community groups, Leigh O’Connor: for transforming Llandrinio Village Hall through major improvements, grant funding, new events and tireless hands‑on work, revitalising a key community hub, Mair and Roy Wilson – for over 30 years of life‑changing fostering, providing stability, love and advocacy for vulnerable children across Powys, David Corfield: for outstanding voluntary service to Welshpool, improving local environments, supporting disabled people, and raising major funds through community events and Mo Hand and June Derrick: for exceptional dedication as Shared Lives Carers, providing person‑centred support that enables vulnerable adults to live more independently and confidently

“It is a profound honour to recognise these extraordinary individuals and groups,” said Cllr Powell.

“Each embodies the very best of Powys through their kindness, dedication and service. Their actions strengthen our communities, enrich people’s lives and reflect the true spirit of the Silver Kite Award. My heartfelt congratulations and thanks to every recipient.”