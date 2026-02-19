Kington’s town clerk leaving after nine years in the role

The process of finding a new clerk is already underway.

Liz Kelso has been the clerk for Kington Town Council for nine years and there are a number of reasons why she is leaving.

Ms Kelso said; “I’m not actually retiring but am moving on to other things and will be staying within the local authority system that I’ve worked within for over 25 years now.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my nine years with Kington Town Council and consider it an honour and a privilege to have served the people of Kington in this role.

“I’ve seen two full council elections, four different Mayors, the Covid pandemic and the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II amongst other things, not to mention changes in the way that town and parish councils have to work that has presented challenges as well as opportunities.

“Kington is a lovely town and I’ve made friends for life working here.”

Ms Kelso said she is not entirely sure when she is leaving but is aiming for the end of March.

The town clerk position is a part time role for 25 hours per week and might suit an existing parish clerk wanting to develop their career.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford told the town council at a meeting on Monday that advertisements for the role have already gone out.

He said: “I have had five enquiries for the position of town clerk, they have all requested the information pack which we have created, in the last few days.

“So I am waiting for any applications that may come back. The closing date for applications is March 19.”

For more information or to request an information pack call 01544 239098 or email: clerk@kingtontowncouncil.gov.uk