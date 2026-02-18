Powys public toilets vandalised numerous times recently have been praised by a visitor

Builth Wells Town Council received an email of thanks recently from a person who said the toilets at the Groe in the town were the ‘best he had encountered in many years’.

Peter Haswell contacted the town council via its website and said he was impressed at their cleanliness and was even more amazed at the warm water for washing his hands.

“Congratulations to those responsible for providing and maintaining this facility. The best I've encountered in many years. Well done,” he said.

Town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond told the councillors about the thank you letter.

She said: “It was nice to have a positive letter and we have had so many damage and vandalism issues with the toilets.”

Members agreed and noted the letter.