Hay‑on‑Wye to bid for the title of the UK’s first Town of Culture in 2028

Hay Town Council confirmed it will submit an expression of interest for the new national competition, launched by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a sister programme to the UK City of Culture scheme.

The initiative aims to celebrate the cultural impact and identity of towns across the UK.

Famed worldwide as the original ‘Town of Books’ and home to the Hay Festival, Hay‑on‑Wye says it is well‑placed to compete for the title.

The town also hosts events including HowTheLightGetsIn, Fungi Town, Hay Music Festival and Hay on Fire, and is home to a large community of writers, artists, makers and cultural practitioners.

With a population of just 1,675, the market town has a history stretching back to the 12th Century and a reputation for creativity that far outweighs its size. Hay Castle, its landmark cultural centre, adds further weight to the bid.

Towns across the UK have until March 31 to submit expressions of interest. Shortlisted towns will receive £60,000 to develop full bids. The winner will receive £3 million to deliver a six‑month cultural programme in 2028, with two runners‑up receiving £250,000 each.

Hay’s proposal will set out a cultural programme showcasing its bookshops, festivals, galleries, artistic community and the myth and folklore of the surrounding landscape.

The council says the bid represents “a once‑in‑a‑lifetime opportunity” and will be shaped by local residents and organisations.

Cllr Fiona Howard, Chair of Hay Town Council, said: “I’ve lived in Hay all my life and been a councillor for over 30 years.

“UK Town of Culture 2028 is possibly the most exciting opportunity the town has ever had. It will allow us to deliver a six‑month cultural programme written and developed by the community.

“We’ve already been brainstorming ideas — can you imagine Richard Booth: The Musical? I think the late King of Hay would be smiling down on us.”

The town council is inviting the community to take part in developing the bid. Anyone interested can contact townclerk@haytowncouncil.gov.uk.