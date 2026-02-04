Blooming baskets to make Builth look beautiful are being organised again

The hanging baskets full of flowers will then be put up around the town for the spring and summer as soon as they are delivered

The town has become well known for its lovely baskets of colourful blooms, which hang from most of the businesses.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller suggested the town council again orders the flowers from the same supplier it has used for the past few years - Nantyderry Nurseries in Abergavenny.

He said: “I think they are a good company, the flowers and plants are a great quality and he delivered them and they are the same sort of price as last year.”

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said a number of the shops are not bothering to repair their hanging baskets brackets and then the council will not hand over a basket which means there may be some gaps in the streets.

“It is not a good look,” he said

The council warned again this year that if the brackets have not been fixed by the owners no hanging basket will be given even if they have other baskets that are secure and passed the test.

Members noted the update