A Powys charity has submitted plans to build three houses on its land

The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre on Cefnllys Lane has applied for permission to erect the one three bedroom and two four bedroom houses and associated works.

Applicant and Bracken Trust Chief Executive Lisa Griffiths states that they would be built on the 0.249 hectares site, with slate roofs, brickwork and render walls, UPVC and composite windows and doors with timber boarded fences.

Bracken Trust Chief Executive Lisa Griffiths said: “This time last year the Trust was not in a strong financial position, and the Board of Trustees wanted to explore the option to sell off the back half of the garden.

“Until we hear if we have been given full planning permission, no final decision will be made by the Board. So as it stands at the moment, we are not in a position to make any firm decision on a way forward, whatever that might be.”

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the plans at a recent meeting.

Councillor Steve Sims said: “They have a very big parcel of land and a big piece at the back that they are not using. The houses would be technically off-grid. It’s a well put together plan and it seems to be an exercise to raise funds for the trust.

“They look very top of the range properties.

“Personally I can only support them on that and it’s a good plan. I don’t see any issues with it. I would recommend that we accept and support it.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’ Silva added: “The plans look quite nice with one three bedroom house and two four bedroom houses and they seem to fit in with the other houses up there.”

Members agreed that they do not have any objections, support it and to recommend approval of the plan.

Powys County Council will make the final decision on the plans by March 3