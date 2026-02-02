The toilets behind the Knighton Hotel will be completely transformed with a modern modular set with two cubicles after the town benefitted from a £131,450 Welsh Government grant.

The renovations began last week.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said: “The renovations, which began on Monday, should mean the toilets are nicer, more efficient, and better value for the town, and will include new doors, improved plumbing, as well as new walls and floors.

“They'll be completed by March 31, and in the meantime, Offa's Dyke Centre toilets will remain open.”

The toilets are planned to include two cubicles, one accessible, with modern, touchless, vandal-resistant fittings.

A living roof and solar panels will reduce the carbon footprint and cost of electricity to the town and the council would be able to customise the toilets.

The work will create fully accessible, welcoming facilities, with disabled facilities improved and redecorated and baby changing stations added.

Modernisation plans include efforts to install solar PV panels where possible, to help reduce energy costs – with water harvesting systems also added to ensure the facilities are more self-sustainable.

At January's town council meeting, members were asked to choose a colour palette for the toilets.

Mx Craggs Alferoff said councillors had been to look at an example of the toilets and liked them.

She said the money is from Visit Wales, £131,450 has been allocated and the money will not be released until the project is further along.

Almost £500,000 of funding was awarded to Powys County Council for toilet refurbishments in Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader.