Yearly an average Band D property will have to pay £11.34 extra , making the annual town council bill for 2026/27 £114.21, £9.52 a month or £2.15 a week.

Figures for Powys County Council, Dyfed Powys Police Force and Mid Wales and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be added to the town council amount before council tax bills come through the letterbox.

The council’s precept for 2026/27 will be a total of £156, 106.21, a reduction of about £12,000, or 7 per cent from 2025/26, showing that efforts to reach a stronger financial position have been effective.

The budget will include an increase in donations to local groups, with £4000 going to the continued running of the local library, as well as some earmarked reserves for match funding several projects currently being planned by Knighton Town Council.

These projects include £20,000 for the possible transformation of the old tennis courts.

The council has budgeted for £27,136.28 on toilets, £1,550 for town improvements and maintenance, £2,700 for Knighton in Bloom, £1092.50 for Christmas events and lights, £200 for Knighton Leg Club, £200 for Knighton Literature festival, £500 for Knighton Town Band, £200 for the tourism group flags, £10, 250 for the allotments and £1,880 for members' training.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “The headline news is we have reduced the precept by around £12,000, a 7% reduction over last year’s, which is good news for our council tax payers, whilst maintaining all our services and including a significant amount of investment in the town.

“We are supporting the continuation and sustainability of the library at the Community Centre, with a £4,000 grant.

“We are also continuing to provide space at the Civic Centre free of charge for the Community Support transport services and Kaleidoscope, the drug and alcohol addiction support service. Both of these provide vital services for those in need of them.”