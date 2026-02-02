Trapped driver rescued after car overturns into stream near Talgarth

A driver was rescued from their car after becoming trapped in fast-rising water following a road traffic collision near Talgarth

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Talgarth and Crickhowell Fire Stations were called to an incident at Pengenffordd near Talgarth on Saturday, January 31 at 7.45am.

The crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle. The vehicle had left the roadway and rolled down an embankment and come to rest on its roof in a stream.

Rapid extraction was required due to one casualty being trapped in the vehicle, with water entering the vehicle and the stream’s water level rising quickly.

The crew utilised e-draulic cutting equipment, lifejackets, one spineboard, lighting and one short-extension ladder.

The casualty was successfully extricated from the vehicle with minor injuries and was placed in the care of Ambulance Service paramedics.

The crews left the scene at 9.51pm.