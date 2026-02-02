Powys County Council is introducing new and improved collection routes to make the recycling and waste service more efficient.

These changes mean that many households will see their collection day change

The new collection days start from Monday, March 2 2026, recycling and food waste will be collected weekly, non-recyclable waste will be collected every three weeks

Bins must be out by 7:30am on your collection day and for more information visit www.powys.gov.uk/binday

Residents will receive a letter in the coming weeks confirming their new collection day and information about how to make the most of their recycling collections. More information and details on collection day and dates can also be found online at: www.powys.gov.uk/binday, we will also be briefing your local county councillors and town and community councils.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Collecting waste and weekly recycling from over 69,000 properties across 2,000 square miles is challenging. We regularly review our collection routes to improve efficiency, target cutting carbon emissions and reduce costs.

“We consider many things when reviewing or creating new collection routes, including where new homes are being built, changes made to roads, new or upgraded vehicles, changes to environmental laws, pressure on the council’s budget, and how our service affects carbon emissions.

“By taking all this into account and using specialist route optimisation software and the experience of our operational teams, the rounds have been made more efficient. This means many households will see a change in their collection day.”

