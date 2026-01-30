Knighton Town Council gives free space at the centre to the Community Support Cars and Kaleidoscope Drug and Alcohol Addiction Services regularly.

At a recent meeting Councillor Sally Vaughan Ross proposed that they also give the rugby club one night at the venue free of charge for their Christmas party or presentation event on December 18.

She said: “They put a lot of effort into raising subs for the little ones to have a Christmas party or a presentation evening and I think they should not pay for it.

“I think we are giving free space to certain groups and I think it should be replicated across the whole board, so what’s good for one group is good for another group.

“You can’t expect one group to have it for free and for another to have to pay for it.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said: “There are a lot of groups out there that are struggling with money and I think we should help them. I would support it.”

Councillor Vaughan Ross then suggested the civic centre should be free of use for the next 12 months.

But Councillor Andrew Craggs, who stood in as the clerk, said that was not on the agenda and members should vote on this motion and have a separate discussion about what the civic centre is for.

Councillor Bob Andrews said for the other idea there should be a meeting of the civic centre group.

“We have the running costs now of the civic centre and it should be quite easy to collate what the hourly rate is to hire this building out. I think it’s a debate we have to have and then we can have a proper policy and structure going forward.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “I am against this motion

“Whilst we give free space to the Community Support Cars and Kaleidoscope Drug and Alcohol Addiction Service they are totally different to clubs, such as the Youth Rugby Club, because they are services which are used by members of the public in time of need and which anyone at anytime may need, often in an emergency.

“Akin to the NHS, when we are fit and well we don’t use it; when we are unwell we get treatment free of charge paid for from taxation.

“Clubs, as the name suggests, are not open to all members of the public and, though they are a vital part of our society, are only open to their members who chose to join them and, presumably, pay subscription fees.

“Also, by giving space free of charge to the Youth Rugby Club, would we not be setting a precedent whereby other clubs could ask for use of the Civic Centre free of charge.

“We would then be in a position to judge what was a worthy club and what was not a worthy club.

“If we were to offer space free of charge to all clubs then this would have an impact on the budget we have just approved.”

Councillor Vaughan Ross hit back saying; “They may only be clubs within the town but they are financed by the community and the parents and they pay community charge which helps to pay for this place. They do not have thousands of pounds in the bank.”

Councillor Holly Adams Evans said the presentation evening would only be for a couple of hours.

Members agreed to give the free use of the civic centre to the youth rugby club for a presentation event.