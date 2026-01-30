The town council currently has six vacancies across several different wards in the town.

Usually the council would advertise the vacancies, wait and see if residents call for an election and if they don’t they would try and co-opt new members.

But Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva recently suggested a new approach at a recent meeting.

He said the council had not issued notices looking for new members for a while now.

“I think we maybe hold an open morning or afternoon and see if anyone would be interested in becoming a town councillor and they could come in and a have a chat.

“I think it would be great to approach it differently and we could reach out to people and try and get them interested that way. It would be great to get some new people, maybe some younger people or a young mother.”

He said he would be happy to spend some time at the council’s new home at The Hive to chat to people and town clerk Jane Johnston and various members said they would be willing to help.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said he would create some promotional posters and would help speaking to people.

Town clerk Jane mentioned putting up displays to show people what the town council does and the projects it is involved in because some people are still not sure of the difference between the town and county council.

Members will take more ideas to the council’s next business development meeting for discussion and to arrange an open day.