In his monthly report to the town council, Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he had enjoyed a busy pre-Christmas period.

He attended the Christmas light switch on, and the primary school and secondary school’s carol services as well as the craft market with a delegation from Kington’s French twin town of Marines.

Kington is twinned with the town in the region of Île de France just north of Paris and has been since1979.

Councillor Sell said he had also met with the headteachers of both the primary and secondary schools to discuss various issues around transport, buses, road safety and parking.

He also attended Kington Tourist Office annual general meeting, the Open Arms Kington Learning Panel meeting and a civic reception at Plough Lane, Hereford.

“I met with a member of Herefordshire Council’s Armed Forces Support Team at Hereford Town Hall. She is keen to come to discuss us signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant, possibly, as part of the Armed Forces Day

“I also met with Colonel Andy Taylor at the Army Museum in Hereford to discuss what plans and ideas we have to date concerning hosting Armed Forces Day, 2026.”

Members noted his report.