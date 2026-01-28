Shocking images show blaze which destroyed lorry following A489 crash

Multiple fire crews attended the incident at Caersws, near Newtown, at around 8.04pm on Monday, January 27.

A lorry had hit a tree, overturned, and then caught fire.

One person was taken to hospital by road ambulance following the incident.

The lorry crashed on the A489. Picture: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 8.04pm on Monday, January 27, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Llanfyllin Fire Stations were called to an incident along the A489 at Caersws.

"The crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one heavy goods vehicle.

"The vehicle had collided with a tree, overturned and subsequently caught fire. Four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire. One casualty was conveyed to hospital by road ambulance.

"This incident required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Ambulance Service also in attendance.

"The crews left the scene at 10.27pm."