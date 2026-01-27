Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells and Knighton Fire Stations were alled to an incident at Tremont Road in Llandrindod Wells at 11.46am on Monday, January 26

Crews responded to a fire within a three-storey domestic property.

The fire was confined to the property’s kitchen and living room on the property’s ground floor.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews utilised eight breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, multiple thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

“The property’s gas and electricity supply were isolated by engineers. No persons were inside the property at the time of the fire.

“I can confirm that one dog sadly died at the scene and was removed from the property by firefighters and passed into the care of the owners.

“After extinguishing the fire, firefighters visited neighbouring properties to deliver home fire safety advice and information.

“This incident required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Ambulance Service also in attendance. “

Crews left the scene at 2.23pm.