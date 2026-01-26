The Kington Baptist Church building has been used for over 150 years.

The Church says it faces costs of around £400,000 for necessary building repairs and improvements.

With advice from the Baptist Union, the members decided unanimously their only option was to sell the property.

The congregation of the church was told at the first opportunity, Sunday, January 15.

The Baptist Union Corporation Limited (the Property Trustee) will sell the building, on behalf of Kington Baptist Church and for its benefit.

The Church is committed to continue its ministry and mission as Kington Baptist Church (Kingtonbaptist.com) and is already looking for an alternative temporary home for their services.

Kington Food Bank, Kington Youth Hub and the Friday market also use the church building. They were told at the first opportunity the church building was to be sold, but it is too early to say what they will do yet.

Reverend Richard Ross of the Kington Baptist Church said: “This has been a painful decision for many, especially those with strong attachments to this historic building where they have worshipped for very many years.

“But the members of the Church look on this decision not so much as the closing of a building but the opening-up of new and exciting opportunities for Kington Baptist Church, a community of Christian believers who have been helped to maintain their work and witness for 221 years, since the Church’s beginning in 1805.

“We remain totally committed to continue our witness to the gospel of God’s grace in Jesus Christ, regardless of the decision we had to take to sell this building.

“The Church of Jesus Christ is not a building but a community of people, forgiven and renewed through the grace of God, who never fails to lead and provide for us. All we have to do is to follow him.”

The large Victorian building, the most conspicuous in Bridge Street, has been the home of Kington Baptist Church since 1868.

The origins of Kington Baptist Church (KBC) date from 1805.

At first the church met in the home of a gentleman by the name of Mr Scandrett.

It is recorded that the first three baptisms were of William Scandrett, Richard Hebb, and William Bowen.

By 1810 there were 23 members and the Church was about to move to different meeting place.

The new chapel was located off High Street, and became the private house known as Arrowdale in 1934.

Charles Haddon Spurgeon was not only the best-known preacher in London but perhaps the most widely known preacher in the world at that time.

He probably preached to a greater number of people than anyone in history before the arrival of radio.

For 38 years Spurgeon was pastor of New Park Street Chapel, London.

In 1861 the 27 year old Spurgeon visited Kington, for a three-week mission. His preaching left a deep impression on the town. The present 300 seat building was completed in 1868, to accommodate the greatly enlarged congregation.