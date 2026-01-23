Signs advertising various events in the local area positioned on the fence near the River Wye, have become unsightly, the town council and county councillor Jeremy Pugh feel.

They said they do not really want advertising signs being put up ‘willy nilly’ and now they are vowing to take action.

At a recent town council meeting, it was agreed that if people or organisations want to advertise something on the fence by the bull on the Groe, they should contact the clerk to discuss it.

But if the council and Councillor Pugh see adverts there otherwise they will remove them and keep them and the owners can collect them if they wish to.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said; “The other thing is that any adverts there must be time limited so once the event has taken place or sufficient time has elapsed then the adverts should be removed anyway.”

Town clerk Louise Hammond said; “From now on if we see something on the fence we will take it down. We have no opposition to advertising events as such but it is starting to look a bit scrappy down there and it is on a main road in town.”

Members said otherwise it can end up looking a real mess with some highlighting the road to Tesco’s in Llandrindod Wells.

Members also agreed to obtain a quote for a sign warning people against unwanted advertising on the fence.