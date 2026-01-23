A new member has joined Rhayader Town Council, filling the last vacancy

Namrata Bhardwa will join the council as a co-opted member at a meeting on January 20.

She brings a wide range of skills and experience to the council

Namrata has lived in Rhayader for five years, and is part of a family of four.

She was appointed this year as the sole Occupational Therapist for a local care home and for additional homes across Mid and parts of South Wales.

She also serves as the Network Lead for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists Dementia Network

An extremely active member of the community, Namrata serves as the Joint Secretary for the Rhayader Under 5s Committee and she successfully organised Rhayader’s first ever community Diwali Celebration recently bringing together local services, businesses, volunteers, families and partner organisations.

Namrata’s co-option means that 14 council positions are now full. She joined the council for the first time at its January meeting.