New Kington Town Council member pledges to help the town as much as he can

Rae Morgan of Banley Farm was co-opted onto Kington Town Council at a meeting this week after expressing an interest.

Rae told members he is a former engineer who worked in the aerospace industry all across the world. He is now back and is running a workshop in the area while his wife Georgina Synnock-Morgan runs a hairdressers in the town.

He said: “I would like to join the town council as I am from the town and I would like to help Kington as much as I can.”

Councillor Elizabeth Banks proposed that the council should co-opt Rae and members agreed.

Rae then took the declaration of office and joined in his first council meeting.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said another person had expressed an interest in being co-opted onto the council but they were unable to attend the January meeting