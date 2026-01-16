Councillors Reverend Janet Day and Dan Lawrence signed the official declaration of office at the January meeting after being co-opted at the December meeting.

They were welcomed onto the council by other members.

Reverend Janet Day is a local resident of over 35 years and is highly regarded for her work with St. Mary’s Church.

She is deeply involved in the community, notably heading the Street Pastors during Royal Welsh Show week.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said; “Janet sits on several committees, has extensive financial experience, and works with many charities. She will be a great asset to the council.”

Dan Lawrence is also a local to Builth Wells. He holds a degree in Welsh Politics and Government and has a young family.

Mrs Hammond added: “He is very keen to get involved in local community matters and will also be a fantastic addition to the council.”

The town council still has a couple of vacancies available and they will be advertised in a few months