Appeal after Storm Goretti damages Mid Wales animal rescue centre enclosures

Creature Comforts Animal Rescue Centre in Bryncelyn, Mid Wales was hit by heavy snow, freezing temperatures and harsh winds last weekend, which wrecked several of its animal pens.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Some of the storm damage

A fundraiser has now been set up to repair the damage done by Storm Goretti to the small, family-run rescue centre and ensure the safety and comfort of the animals who rely on the sanctuary.

Before the storm

Keira Mayhew, who set up this fundraiser to repair the damaged enclosures, is hoping to raise £700 to make repairs.

The rescue centre saw heavy snow

She said: “Several animal enclosures have sadly been damaged in last weekend’s storm, and with the rescue centre being located high up on a hill they were hit the worst by the winds, heavy snow and freezing conditions."

She added that any money raised more than the target will be donated ot the centre to cover its animal feed bills.

“Your support means the world to us and the animals who call this rescue centre home. Together, we can make a real impact and give these animals the warm, loving environment they deserve,” added Keira.

Several enclosures were damaged

If you can donate, Keira’s fundraising page is available at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-repair-storm-damaged-animal-rescue-centre-pens?