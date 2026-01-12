D Carins has applied for permission to replace wooden framed sash single-glazed windows with plastic framed sash double-glazed windows at 16 Norton Street in Knighton.

The applicant says the current windows are in a state of disrepair, the frames are rotten in parts due to water ingress and condensation, multiple panes are cracked, two windows do not close properly, resulting in significant drafts, water penetration, and security concerns and overall, the windows are inefficient, leading to heat loss and higher energy consumption.

The deterioration has reached a point where repair is no longer viable, and full replacement is necessary.

The proposed new windows will be supplied by Quickslide Ltd, a specialist firm experienced in manufacturing heritage-style windows for properties in conservation areas.

The replacement windows would be identical designs to the originals, ensuring continuity of

the property’s character, the uPVC frames finished in white, would match the existing timber frames and the external surface is patterned to replicate the appearance of painted wood.

The traditional sash mechanism would also be kept to maintain the authentic functionality.

The applicant says the replacement windows have been carefully selected to respect the character and appearance of the Knighton Conservation Area.

The application states the new double glazing will significantly reduce heat loss, improving sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, it would eliminate drafts and condensation to enhance living conditions, they would improve safety and security and they would offer durability and low maintenance, reducing the need for future interventions.

Knighton Town Council members considered the plan at a recent meeting and recommended approval. Powys County Council will make the final decision by January 23.

The council also considered a plan to erect a dry manure store and associated works at Oak View, Woodhouse Lane, Rhos-Y-Meirch

Applicant Mr Pugh says the building would provide much needed manure storage and would be of similar construction to other buildings within the adjacent farmyard

He said the Welsh Government are advocating manure storage and the roposal is part of an accepted grant scheme which is dependent on receiving planning permission

Mr Pugh said the building will consist of concrete panels with metal box profile walls and a fibre cement roof and it would be sited so that it is seen in conjunction with the existing farm.

He said the plans would not result in an increase in stock on the site but existing manure currently stored outside would be covered.

Councillors recommended approval of the plan. Powys County Council will make a decision by January 20