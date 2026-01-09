Properties in Welshpool have been affected by a heating oil leak at a former school

A pollution incident happened following a leak from a heating oil tank located at the former Ardwyn School in Welshpool, according to Powys County Council.

The incident has resulted in the migration of an unknown quantity of oil from the site which is known to be impacting properties within the town.

The landowner is aware of the situation and is currently commencing actions to make the site safe.

The leak has now been stopped.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Welshpool has responded to the site on Wednesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 8.

Crew members used absorption pads and granules to remove surface oil and to prevent further contamination of the local water supply.

Further investigations into this pollution incident are ongoing by Natural Resources Wales and partner organisations.

Anyone who is experiencing the smell of heating oil (kerosene) inside your property you are advised to where possible to ventilate the impacted rooms.

If your water supply is affected (by taste or odour) you should contact Hafren Dyfrdwy on 0800 0858033 for advice.

Residents may also want to consider contacting their home insurer for advice.

Any queries then please contact Environmental Protection on 01597 827 467.