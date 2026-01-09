Part of the square in Kington

The snow began in the early evening and built up quickly.

By 8.30pm Dyfed Powys Police said road conditions across the county of Powys were poor.

They said the extreme weather conditions were leading to numerous incidents, and they urged people not to take any journey unless extremely essential.

The police and Powys County Council said they were receiving numerous reports of accidents involving cars and lorries, blocked roads and severe delays.

Trains and buses across Powys were cancelled for Friday, Llandrindod Wells Foodbank is closed, Kington Country Market was cancelled for Friday.





Some major roads were affected, including the A465 Heads of the Valleys road reported to be just passable, the A483 Newtown bypass was closed both directions between Crossgates and Newtown due to a fallen tree.

The A44 was closed both directions from Llangurig to Aberystwyth due to snow, although it re-opened early on Friday. Mountain roads in the south Wales valleys were also hit.

Transport for Wales said no trains will be able to operate on the Wrexham to Bidston line, Craven Arms to Swansea service (via Heart of Wales Line), Hereford to Shrewsbury services Shrewsbury to Birmingham International or.Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth line

A reduced timetable was introduced, with the following services operating one train per hour (tph) Carmarthen - Cardiff Central, one train every two hours on the Shrewsbury to Crewe local service, one tph Cardiff Central - Gloucester. And one tph Chester – Manchester.

The adverse weather caused power cuts across the county at Norton near Presteigne, Shobdon near Kington, in Knighton the problems are expected to continue until 7pm while in Presteigne it is expected to be 8pm.

Residents in some parts of Rhayader have been told their power should be restored by 9am and in Llandrindod Wells it should be back on by 11.30am

73 schools in Powys will not be opening on Friday, January 9 as a result of Storm Goretti.

The schools, which will be closed for the whole day, include primary and high schools.

Ysgol Calon Cymru which has campuses in Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells announced its closure on its website.

It said; “Due to the weather warning currently in place for Storm Goretti, and following discussion with the Chair of Governors, Ysgol Calon Cymru will be closed to learners tomorrow, Friday 9 January 2026.

“The forecast indicates heavy snowfall and rain across parts of the county, and there will be no school transport operating tomorrow. This decision has been taken in the interests of learner and staff safety.

“Learners will be provided with appropriate work to complete at home to ensure continuity of learning.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any further updates as needed. Thank you, as always, for your understanding and support.”

Other schools which have announced their closure due to the adverse weather include Welshpool High School, Rhayader Church in Wales, Llanbister County Primary, Abermuke County Primary School, Brynllywarch Hall School, Ysgol Cefnllys in Llandrindod Wells, Clyro Church in Wales School, Forden Church in Wales, Gwernyfed High School, Newtown High School and its Presteigne campus, Llanidloes High School, Ysgol Bro Caereinion primary and secondary campus, Ysgol Llanfyllin, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth and Ysgol Penmaes.