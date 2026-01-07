Founded in 2012, FIRE AID is a volunteer‑run charity that serves as a central hub for sharing knowledge and resources to strengthen emergency response efforts worldwide.

To date, FIRE AID convoys to Ukraine have supplied more than 130 fire and rescue vehicles and over 200,000 pieces of essential equipment to assist Ukrainian Firefighters under the constant threat of drone strikes.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, over 100 Firefighters have sadly lost their lives and the State Emergency Service has suffered significant losses, since the invasion, including more than 1,800 fire and rescue vehicles and the destruction of over 400 fire stations.

Despite these hardships, Ukrainian firefighters have rescued over 5,500 civilians, showcasing remarkable bravery and resilience.

Representing MAWWFRS during the convoy was Watch Manager Rob Kershaw, who is also the Service’s FIRE AID representative.

Rob said: “It has been a privilege to represent MAWWFRS during this convoy and I’m very grateful for the Service’s support that has ensured we’ve been able to offer vital assistance to our colleagues working on the frontline in Ukraine.

“During the convoy, I met a Ukrainian Firefighting crew that had lost their appliance only three weeks earlier in a targeted attack.

“Their appliance was a Soviet-era vehicle that they had kept running for many years, so receiving a modern replacement was a significant and much-needed upgrade.

“While spending time with the crew to help familiarise them with the new appliance, I was able to hear of their experiences of responding to incidents during dangerous conditions, which was both humbling and a stark reminder of the challenges they face daily.”

Each participating Fire and Rescue Service accounted for their own local needs and prioritised the safety of their communities before donating any surplus equipment.

As part of its commitment to supporting Ukrainian Firefighters, FIRE AID has launched Brave Minds, a new initiative providing around-the-clock, tailored mental health. The service aims to help those dealing with the immense psychological demands of responding to emergencies in a conflict environment.