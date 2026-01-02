The Wales Air Ambulance Charity and the Urdd submitted applications for money recently.

Wales Air Ambulance asked for a donation towards its 2025 Community Council Appeal to help them carry out lifesaving missions in the local area.

The Urdd applied for money to help pay for its summer camps and in a separate request they asked for a grant towards the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Ynys Mon in 2026.

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton was minded to give Wales Air Ambulance £100 as he said it is an important service in a rural community.

But his proposal was not supported by some members who said they felt giving donations to charities should be a personal choice, and not for the council to spend taxpayers money on any one charity.

Councillor Claire Evans proposed the council note all three applications because they have other important things in their precept that they are struggling to support.

Members agreed to note the applications.