MBE for Powys foster carer who says she is ‘part of a team’

Mair Wilson, who has been recognised for her work as a foster carer in the New Year Honours, with her husband Roy

Mair Wilson says she is part of a team providing care with her husband Roy, their own children Nia, Rhys and Dale, and even family friends.

Mair said: “I keep on wanting to pinch myself, I’m going to wake up in a minute.

“It’s really lovely. I’m very honoured and very humbled as well, I can’t believe it.”

Mair and Roy, who live near Llandrindod Wells, have looked after 13 children on long-term placement and many more for short-term, respite and emergency stays.

Although the role can be challenging – as many of the children have experienced trauma – she says it can also be very rewarding.

“When you see them when they are working, or when they have got families of their own, and you see how they are with their own children – and they are a really wholesome family – that is your reward,” she said.

They had a house full of 17 people on Christmas Day – at her daughter’s – and 24 on Boxing Day, as many of their previous foster children returned to visit.

Mair added: “The thing you need most as a foster carer is belief. You need to believe that they can achieve. If you believe in them, they start to believe in themselves and that’s when you start making progress.”

She also paid tribute to the support she receives from Powys County Council’s Fostering Team and added: “We couldn’t wish for better really.”

Find out more about fostering in Powys: https://powys.fosterwales.gov.wales/

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, you can complete an online form, email: fostering@powys.gov.uk or call: 0800 22 30 627.

Mair and Roy have also been nominated for a Silver Kite (Powys County Council) award, for their work as foster carers, which they will collect later in January.