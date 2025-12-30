Search is on for six figure EuroMillions winner from Powys

It can be revealed that the EuroMillions ticket was purchased in Powys.

Bought in a National Lottery retailer, the single ticket matched 5 main numbers and 1 Lucky Star [draw numbers 07, 25, 30, 37, 41 - lucky stars 05 and 11] in the 12 December 2025 EuroMillions draw and was one of three UK winners scooping £112,091 each.

Anyone who purchased a ticket in the Powys area is being urged to check their tickets for the lucky numbers. The lucky ticket-holder has until June 10 2026 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “What a way to end 2025 by winning a six-figure sum on EuroMillions. We are keen to unite our lucky winner with their prize so urge EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they are our would-be winner!

“Were you in and around Powys in the week leading up to the 12 December draw? Maybe it isn’t even a local winner – did you visit the area for the day in the run up to Christmas – perhaps visiting family and friends and played EuroMillions – did you return home and stash your ticket somewhere safe? If this sounds familiar have a real think about where this mystery ticket could be, as I want nothing more than to unite our winner with their prize money!

The lucky Powys winner is one of many lucky UK EuroMillions winners in 2025 taking home life changing money of which there were four UK jackpot wins totalling £199M!

The biggest moment came in January 2025, when one anonymous ticket-holder scooped an eye-watering £83M, followed by a £65M Valentine’s Day win.

October delivered double drama, with two separate UK jackpots of £26M and £25M landing just a week apart.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk. Please see Game Rules and Procedures for full details of how to claim.

Each week, players help generate around £32M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £52BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.