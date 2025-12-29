Mr Mills of Spa Motors (Mid Wales Ltd) has applied for permission for the building and other works at Commodore yard on East Street.

The current proposals include the redevelopment of the site for commercial use, with the construction of a series of small industrial units together with a new access road and

associated areas of car parking and hardstanding.

Opening hours would be 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 12 on Saturday.

This planning application represents a revised planning application following earlier residential redevelopment proposals.

The site is currently vacant and unoccupied, with no active operations being undertaken.

The former buildings had been demolished in 2024 and the demolition arisings removed.

Rhayader Town Council considered the plans at a recent meeting.

Councillor Clare Evans said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea to have a nice little hub there if business ventures. Hopefully it will bring jobs to the town as these look like workshops.”

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton said the only thing he was thinking was that historically noise from the site had annoyed local residents.

Members agreed to recommend approval of the plan.

A final decision will be made by Powys County Council by January 22.