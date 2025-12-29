A Powys man died of a bleed on the brain after falling at his home

Malcom Denman was 76 when it is likely that he accidentally fell at his home address at Cortay Park, Llanyre near Llandrindod Wells on April 25 2025.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court was opened on May 9 2025 and adjourned.

It resumed on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24.

H M Coroner Rachel Knight in the Coroner's area for South Wales Central Coroner Area said Mr Denman was taken into hospital on April 26 2025 where he was diagnosed with an extensive brain bleed.

Sadly, his condition deteriorated until he died on April 28 2025.

The coroner concluded the medical cause of death was Intracranial Haemorrhage, hospital acquired pneumonia, and frailty of age, as a result of an accident.

Mr Denman, a retired electrical engineer was born on January 31 1949 at Stockport.

He died on April 28 2025 at Hereford County Hospital, Gilwern Ward.

Mr Denman was married to Susan Dorothy Denman, a retired domestic cleaner.